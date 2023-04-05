White Sox slugger Jiménez sidelined by strained hamstring

By The Associated Press
Chicago White Sox's Eloy Jimenez reacts after his RBI double during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Houston Astros, Friday, March 31, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Eric Christian Smith]

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox say slugger Eloy Jiménez will miss two to three weeks because of a strained left hamstring. The team placed Jiménez on the 10-day injured list Wednesday and recalled infielder Jake Burger from Triple-A Charlotte. Jiménez sustained a low-grade strain running from first to third Monday on Andrew Vaughn’s RBI double in the seventh inning of a 12-3 loss to the San Francisco Giants. The 26-year-old Jiménez is 4 for 19 in five games. He had 31 homers as a rookie in 2019 but has had injuries in other seasons.

