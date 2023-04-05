White Sox slugger Jiménez sidelined by strained hamstring

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox say slugger Eloy Jiménez will miss two to three weeks because of a strained left hamstring. The team placed Jiménez on the 10-day injured list Wednesday and recalled infielder Jake Burger from Triple-A Charlotte. Jiménez sustained a low-grade strain running from first to third Monday on Andrew Vaughn’s RBI double in the seventh inning of a 12-3 loss to the San Francisco Giants. The 26-year-old Jiménez is 4 for 19 in five games. He had 31 homers as a rookie in 2019 but has had injuries in other seasons.

