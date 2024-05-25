White Sox slugger Eloy Jiménez frustrated by latest injury, vows to keep working

CHICAGO (AP) — Eloy Jiménez was just starting to feel good at the plate when he got hurt again. That’s one of the more frustrating parts for Jiménez and the Chicago White Sox when it comes to slugger’s latest injury. Jiménez strained his left hamstring while scoring from second in the fifth inning of Tuesday night’s 5-0 victory at Toronto. He is expected to be sidelined for four to six weeks. He hit .321 with a homer over his last eight games before he was placed on the 10-day IL on Wednesday. The White Sox activated rookie third baseman Bryan Ramos from the 10-day IL before their matchup with the Orioles. Outfielder Zack DeLoach was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.