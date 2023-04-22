White Sox sign OF Stephen Piscotty to minor league contract

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Chicago White Sox have signed veteran outfielder Stephen Piscotty to a minor league contract and assigned him to Triple-A Charlotte. Piscotty, 32, has spent parts of eight seasons in the majors with the St. Louis Cardinals and Oakland Athletics He was signed by the San Francisco Giants in February but was released on March 29. Piscotty has a .255 batting average and .324 on-base-percentage, with 93 homers and 354 RBIs in 726 career MLB games. In 42 games with Oakland last year, Piscotty hit .190 with five homers and 14 RBIs.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.