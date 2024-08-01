White Sox sending Orioles $4 million as part of Eloy Jiménez trade

NEW YORK (AP) — The Chicago White Sox are sending Baltimore $4 million as part of Tuesday’s trade of outfielder Eloy Jiménez to the Orioles, among 11 deals in the two days before the deadline that included cash transactions. Jiménez had $4,263,441 remaining of his $13 million salary, part of a deal that includes a 2025 team option with a $3 million buyout. The trade includes a conditional $1.5 million payment that would be made if the option is declined, leaving the net cost to the Orioles at $1,763,441.

