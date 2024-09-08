White Sox score 5 runs in the 9th and avoid a series sweep with 7-2 comeback win over the Red Sox

BOSTON (AP) — Dominic Fletcher’s RBI double sparked a five-run ninth inning and the Chicago White Sox avoided a three-game sweep with a 7-2 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Sunday.

Chicago starter Chris Flexen’s winless streak extended to 21 straight starts — the longest in team history — after he was pulled with the game tied in the seventh inning. The 30-year-old right-hander gave up two runs on six hits, striking out six and walking one.

Chicago (33-11) had lost 14 of its last 15 games before rallying against against Boston reliever Zack Kelly (6-3). Zach DeLoach added a two-run single in the ninth inning.

The MLB-worst White Sox are nine losses away from tying the 1962 New York Mets for the most losses since 1900, and are on pace to finish 37-125. The 1899 Cleveland Spiders hold the MLB loss record at 20-134.

Wilyer Abreu and Connor Wong had solo homers for Boston, which lost for the 10th time in 16 games and trails Minnesota for the American League’s third and final wild-card spot.

Chicago White Sox's Chris Flexen delivers a pitch to a Boston Red Sox batter in the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Steven Senne

Fraser Ellard (2-2) got two outs in relief and earned the victory.

After Fletcher’s double, Jacob Amaya had an RBI single before DeLoach’s runs-scoring hit. Luis Robert Jr. added a sacrifice fly.

Boston starter Richard Fitts made his major league debut and worked 5 2/3 solid innings. The 24-year-old right-hander allowed two unearned runs, six hits with two strikeouts and a walk.

Fitts was pulled in the sixth with a runner on third. Korey Lee’s infield hit off Greg Weissert gave Chicago a 2-1 lead. Fitts allowed the first run in the sixth on Andrew Benintendi’s ground out after DeLoach reached second after first baseman Triston Casas misplayed his grounder for an error.

Abreu tied the game at 2 with his 15th homer, a drive estimated at 427 feet that traveled over Boston’s bullpen in the bottom half of the sixth.

Wong’s 13th homer of the season reached the last row of seats above the Green Monster in the second.

Recalled from Triple-A Worcester before the game, Fitts was acquired from the New York Yankees along with Weissert and another minor league pitcher for outfielder Alex Verdugo during the offseason.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Red Sox: Manager Alex Cora said RHP Tanner Houck would be pushed back for extra rest and start on Friday in the second of a four-game series at the New York Yankees. … Cora plans to use Trevor Story every day until the shortstop feels like he needs the rest. Story came off the injured list and played Saturday, following what was expected to be season-ending shoulder surgery in April.

UP NEXT

White Sox: Open a three-game series Monday at home against Cleveland. RHP Ben Lively (11-9, 4.07 ERA) is set to start for the Guardians. The White Sox starter has not been named.

Red Sox: RHP Brayan Bello (12-7, 4.75) is scheduled to start Monday in the opener of a three-game series against Baltimore. The Orioles haven’t announced a starter.

