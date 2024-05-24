White Sox say MLB told them umps could have used discretion on interference call

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox discussed the infield fly and interference call that ended an 8-6 loss to Baltimore with Major League Baseball and general manager Chris Getz says they were told there is room for umpires to use their judgment. The White Sox came into the ninth inning trailing 8-2 on Thursday. They scored four runs and had runners on first and second when Andrew Benintendi hit a popup against Craig Kimbrel to Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson. The umpires called an infield fly and ruled the runner at second — Andrew Vaughn — interfered with Henderson, ending the game. Crew chief Adrian Johnson says there is no discretion when a baserunner appears to make incidental contact with a fielder. Getz says MLB told him otherwise.

