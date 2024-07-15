White Sox rolling out concert-style posters in another crossover of art and Chicago sports

CHICAGO (AP) — Working with a local art gallery, the White Sox are rolling out 28 concert-style posters this season that were created by a total of 12 artists in Chicago and a couple more major league cities. Each of the posters focuses on the upcoming series between the White Sox and their opponent, incorporating colors and elements from each franchise and home city. While the last-place White Sox have piled up losses on the field, the posters at least have generated a few fleeting moments of praise from fans otherwise frustrated with the state of the franchise.

