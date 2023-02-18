White Sox RHP Kopech on track in comeback from knee injury

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Chicago White Sox right-hander Michael Kopech thinks he will be ready for the start of the season after he had right knee surgery last year. The 26-year-old Kopech went 5-9 with a 3.54 ERA in a career-high 25 starts in 2022. But he left a June 12 game against Texas with right knee discomfort, and it became a lingering issue for the rest of the year. Kopech says he showed up early to spring training this year to finish his rehab. He missed the 2019 season after he had Tommy John surgery on his right elbow.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.