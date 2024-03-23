White Sox release infielder Mike Moustakas and outfielder Kevin Pillar

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Chicago White Sox released infielder Mike Moustakas and outfielder Kevin Pillar. Both were in camp on minor league deals. The moves increase the likelihood of Gavin Sheets making the team’s opening-day roster. The White Sox also optioned right-hander Prelander Berroa to Triple-A Charlotte. Berroa was acquired in a February trade with Seattle. Sheets, who plays first base and the corner outfield spots, is batting .296 with three homers and five RBIs during spring training. Chicago has 43 players — 24 pitchers, three catchers, seven infielders and nine outfielders — left in big league camp. It hosts Detroit on Thursday on opening day.

