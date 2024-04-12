White Sox receive positive news on injured sluggers Luis Robert Jr. and Yoán Moncada

CHICAGO (AP) — Luis Robert Jr. could return to the Chicago White Sox in May, and the team also has provided a positive update on third baseman Yoán Moncada. Robert is on the shelf with a Grade 2 right hip flexor strain, and Moncada has a left adductor strain. The White Sox also are playing without Eloy Jiménez, another key slugger who has a left adductor strain. General manager Chris Getz says Robert could be back in six weeks, and the team thinks Moncada could return at some point after All-Star break. Jiménez is going to ramp up his workouts this weekend, and could return soon.

