White Sox recall top prospect Oscar Colás from Triple-A, confident he’ll perform better this time

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox recalled top prospect Oscar Colás from Triple-A Charlotte, confident the Cuban outfielder will perform better than he did at the start of the season. The 24-year-old rookie made the opening day roster, only to get sent down after struggling. He hit .211 with a homer and seven RBIs in 25 games in his first stint in the majors. Colás had been excelling at Charlotte, with a .293 average, nine home runs and 29 RBIs in 48 games. He was on a tear with an eight-game hitting streak, going 13 of 33 with six homers in that stretch. General manager Rick Hahn said it wasn’t just the production. His work ethic also impressed the organization. The White Sox optioned outfielder Clint Frazier to Charlotte.

