White Sox plan to bring up RHP Drew Thorpe to make his major league debut Tuesday night

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox plan to bring up right-hander Drew Thorpe from Double-A Birmingham to make his major league debut Tuesday night at Seattle. Thorpe is one of the team’s top prospects. He was acquired from San Diego in the Dylan Cease trade in March. The 23-year-old Thorpe is 7-1 with a 1.35 ERA in 11 starts with Birmingham. He has 56 strikeouts and 17 walks in 60 innings. The White Sox also optioned right-hander Nick Nastrini to Triple-A Charlotte before the finale of a four-game set against Boston. Nastrini is 0-5 with an 8.39 ERA in six major league starts this season.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.