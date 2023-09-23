White Sox place right-hander Michael Kopech on IL after cyst removed from right knee

By The Associated Press
Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Michael Kopech throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox at Nationals Park, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Andrew Harnik]

BOSTON (AP) — The Chicago White Sox placed right-hander Michael Kopech on the 15-day injured list after he underwent surgery to remove a cyst from his right knee. The team said the 27-year-old Kopech had the surgery Friday morning and the recovery time is six to eight weeks.

