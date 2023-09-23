White Sox place right-hander Michael Kopech on IL after cyst removed from right knee

BOSTON (AP) — The Chicago White Sox placed right-hander Michael Kopech on the 15-day injured list after he underwent surgery to remove a cyst from his right knee. The team said the 27-year-old Kopech had the surgery Friday morning and the recovery time is six to eight weeks.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.