White Sox place RHP Kopech on IL with shoulder inflammation and call up RHP Shaw

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The Chicago White Sox have placed right-hander Michael Kopech on the 15-day injured list, retroactive to June 29, with right shoulder inflammation prior before their game at Oakland. The injury is considered minor and Kopech is expected to return shortly after the All-Star break. Kopech was 3-7 with a 4.08 ERA in 16 starts this season, striking out 97 and walking 49 in 86 innings. The 27-year-old is in his fourth major league season, all with the White Sox, with a career 13-20 record and 3.77 ERA. Chicago selected the contract of right-hander Bryan Shaw from Triple-A Charlotte and transferred infielder Romy Gonzalez (right shoulder inflammation) to the 60-day IL.

