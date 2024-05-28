White Sox place Mike Clevinger on IL and bring up Jake Woodford from Triple-A

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox have placed right-hander Mike Clevinger on the 15-day injured list and brought up right-hander Jake Woodford from Triple-A Charlotte. Clevinger is dealing with right elbow inflammation. He was slated to start against Toronto, and Woodford stepped into his spot into the rotation. The last-place White Sox had lost six straight and 10 of 11 overall going into the matchup with the Blue Jays. Clevinger re-signed with Chicago on April 4, finalizing a $3 million, one-year contract. Manager Pedro Grifol says Clevinger had a cortisone injection in his elbow, and he didn’t think the condition would sideline him long-term.

