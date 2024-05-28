White Sox place Mike Clevinger on IL and bring up Jake Woodford from Triple-A

By The Associated Press
Chicago White Sox pitching coach Ethan Katz, center, talks with catcher Korey Lee and starting pitcher Mike Clevinger during the third inning of the team's baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday, May 23, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Charles Rex Arbogast]

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox have placed right-hander Mike Clevinger on the 15-day injured list and brought up right-hander Jake Woodford from Triple-A Charlotte. Clevinger is dealing with right elbow inflammation. He was slated to start against Toronto, and Woodford stepped into his spot into the rotation. The last-place White Sox had lost six straight and 10 of 11 overall going into the matchup with the Blue Jays. Clevinger re-signed with Chicago on April 4, finalizing a $3 million, one-year contract. Manager Pedro Grifol says Clevinger had a cortisone injection in his elbow, and he didn’t think the condition would sideline him long-term.

