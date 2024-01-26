White Sox, pitcher John Brebbia agree to $5.5 million, 1-year contract

CHICAGO (AP) — Right-hander John Brebbia and the Chicago White Sox finalized a $5.5 million, one-year contract that includes a mutual option for 2025. The 33-year-old gets $4 million this year, and the option is for $6 million with a $1.5 million buyout. Brebbia can earn $1 million annually in performance bonuses for games. Brebbia was 3-5 with a 3.99 ERA in 40 appearances and 10 starts for San Francisco last season. He was sidelined from mid-June until early September because of a strained right lat. He is 15-15 with a 3.42 ERA in six seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals and San Francisco.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.