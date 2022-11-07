White Sox pick up SS Tim Anderson’s $12.5 million option

By The Associated Press
FILE - Chicago White Sox' Tim Anderson reacts towards the crowd while running the bases after hitting a three-run home run off New York Yankees relief pitcher Miguel Castro in the eighth inning of the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Sunday, May 22, 2022, in New York. The Chicago White Sox have picked up Tim Anderson's $12.5 million option for the 2023 season and declined their $5.5 million option on infielder Josh Harrison. The White Sox announced the moves on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/John Minchillo]

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox have picked up Tim Anderson’s $12.5 million option for the 2023 season and declined their $5.5 million option on infielder Josh Harrison. The 29-year-old Anderson hit .301 with six homers, 25 RBIs and 13 steals in 79 games in his seventh big league season. He was the starting shortstop for the American League in the All-Star Game in July. Harrison is owed a $1.5 million buyout and becomes a free agent.

