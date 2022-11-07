White Sox pick up SS Tim Anderson’s $12.5 million option

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox have picked up Tim Anderson’s $12.5 million option for the 2023 season and declined their $5.5 million option on infielder Josh Harrison. The 29-year-old Anderson hit .301 with six homers, 25 RBIs and 13 steals in 79 games in his seventh big league season. He was the starting shortstop for the American League in the All-Star Game in July. Harrison is owed a $1.5 million buyout and becomes a free agent.

