White Sox outright reliever Deivi García to Triple-A Charlotte

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox have outrighted reliever Deivi García to Triple-A Charlotte. The 24-year-old right-hander is 1-2 with a 7.07 ERA and one save in 14 appearances. He is 4-7 with a 5.02 ERA and two saves over four seasons with the New York Yankees and White Sox. The White Sox were a major league-worst 6-25 after a 10-5 loss to Minnesota on Wednesday. They were off Thursday before opening a weekend series at St. Louis.

