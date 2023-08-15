White Sox outfielder Luis Robert Jr. returns to starting lineup after finger injury

CHICAGO (AP) — White Sox outfielder Luis Robert Jr. is back in the starting lineup after being sidelined by a sprained right pinky finger. Robert got hurt on a slide into third base during Wednesday’s 9-2 victory over the New York Yankees. He served as a pinch runner in the 10th inning of Friday night’s 7-6 loss to Milwaukee, but Tuesday’s game against the crosstown Cubs was his first start since the injury. The All-Star slugger said he isn’t 100 percent, but he thinks he can play.

