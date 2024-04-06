White Sox OF Luis Robert Jr. leaves game with hip flexor injury

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chicago White Sox outfielder Luis Robert Jr. left Friday’s game against the Kansas City Royals with a left hip flexor injury, similar to an injury which cost the All-Star center fielder more than half of the 2021 season. Robert left the game after a one-out double in the ninth inning of a 2-1 loss to the Royals. Robert leads the club with two homers and four RBIs. He hit 38 home runs in 2023 to earn his first All-Star berth.

