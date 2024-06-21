White Sox minor league pitcher Christian Edwards gets 80-game drug suspension

NEW YORK (AP) — Chicago White Sox pitcher Christian Edwards has been suspended for 80 games by Major League Baseball following a positive test for the performance-enhancing substance Boldenone under the minor league drug program. A 25-year-old right-hander, Edwards was 2-1 with a 4.02 ERA in 17 relief appearances this season for Kannapolis of the Class A Carolina League. An 11th-round pick in the 2021 amateur draft from Jacksonville State, Edwards received a $150,000 signing bonus. He missed the 2023 season because of right shoulder inflammation.

