White Sox manager Grifol ejected in 6th inning vs Dodgers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Chicago White Sox manager Pedro Grifol was ejected in the sixth inning of a game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Dodgers had just tied the game 2-all when Grifol came out of the dugout to argue with home plate umpire Pat Hoberg. The first-year manager kept pointing to his right as Hoberg tossed him. Grifol continued jawing as crew chief Brian O’Nora came over from his position at third base. A member of the White Sox coaching staff separated Grifol from O’Nora as the manager’s rant went on. It was Grifol’s third ejection of the season. The Dodgers rallied to score four runs in the inning and take a 4-2 lead.

