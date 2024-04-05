White Sox Jiménez goes to 10-day injured list with adductor strain

By MARC BOWMAN The Associated Press
Chicago White Sox's Eloy Jimenez looks to the bench after being called out on strikes during the third inning of the team's baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in Chicago, Sunday, March 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Nam Y. Huh]

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chicago White Sox outfielder and designated hitter Eloy Jiménez was placed on the 10-day injured list Friday with a left adductor strain. Jiménez was hurt running out a ground ball in the sixth inning of a 3-2 loss to the Detroit Tigers on Sunday. The move was retroactive to April 2. The White Sox initially believed Jiménez could be recover in time for their four-game series in Kansas City against the Royals.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.