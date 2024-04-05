White Sox Jiménez goes to 10-day injured list with adductor strain

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chicago White Sox outfielder and designated hitter Eloy Jiménez was placed on the 10-day injured list Friday with a left adductor strain. Jiménez was hurt running out a ground ball in the sixth inning of a 3-2 loss to the Detroit Tigers on Sunday. The move was retroactive to April 2. The White Sox initially believed Jiménez could be recover in time for their four-game series in Kansas City against the Royals.

