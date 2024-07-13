White Sox hitting coach Marcus Thames ejected from game against Pirates

CHICAGO (AP) — White Sox hitting coach Marcus Thames has been ejected from the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Thames was thrown out Saturday by home plate umpire Malachi Moore with Chicago batting in the third. With one out, Tommy Pham took a called strike on a pitch near the knees from Pittsburgh’s Luis Ortiz. Pham was unhappy, and the White Sox got fired up, leading to Thames getting tossed. Chicago’s Nicky Lopez also had a discussion with Moore after striking out to end the second. Thames, who played in the majors from 2002 to 2011, is in his first year with the White Sox.

