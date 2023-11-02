White Sox hire former big league infielder Paul Janish as director of player development

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox have hired former big league infielder Paul Janish as director of player development. The club announced the hire Thursday. Janish takes over for Chris Getz, who was named a senior vice president and general manager this summer. Janish played 473 major league games over nine seasons with Cincinnati, Atlanta and Baltimore. He spent the past six years on the baseball staff of his alma mater Rice, where he served as associate head coach the last two years.

