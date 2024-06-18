White Sox GM Chris Getz passes on an opportunity to endorse manager Pedro Grifol’s performance

CHICAGO (AP) — With the White Sox on pace for another 100-loss season, general manager Chris Getz has passed on an opportunity to provide a vote of confidence for manager Pedro Grifol. Chicago entered its series opener against Houston with a major league-worst 19-54 record. It had dropped 24 of 29 going into the matchup with the Astros. Asked about Grifol’s performance and if he sees him managing the team for the rest of the season, Getz says he has regular conversations with Grifol and they are trying to put the team’s players in the best position to be successful this year and in upcoming seasons.

