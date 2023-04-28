White Sox give OF Clint Frazier a minor-league contract

CHICAGO (AP) — The White Sox signed former New York Yankees outfielder Clint Frazier to a minor-league contract. The six-year veteran was in uniform and available to play for Triple-A Charlotte. The Texas Rangers released him from a minor-league contract on Tuesday. Frazier played his first five seasons in New York before being released after the 2021 season. His best season was 2019, when he hit .267 with 12 homers and 38 RBIs in 69 games with the Yankees.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.