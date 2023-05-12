White Sox get boost with Moncada back from rehab assignment

CHICAGO (AP) — The struggling Chicago White Sox got a boost to their lineup, with Yoán Moncada returning from a rehabilitation assignment. Moncada was batting fourth and playing third base against the defending World Series champion Houston Astros after being sidelined since April 9 because of lower back soreness. He was off to a strong start with a .308 average, two homers and five RBIs in his first nine games. The switch-hitting Moncada said through an interpreter he feels “pretty normal” from the left side, though he’s still experiencing some discomfort from the right. Chicago also optioned infielder Lenyn Sosa to Triple-A Charlotte and outrighted right-handed pitcher Alexander Colomé to the minor league club.

