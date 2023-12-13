White Sox finalize $15 million, 2-year deal with right-hander Erick Fedde

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox finalized a $15 million, two-year contract with former Washington Nationals pitcher Erick Fedde and opened a roster spot by designating right-hander Yohan Ramírez for assignment. Fedde, who agreed to the deal last week, will get $7.5 million in each of the next two seasons. He was selected by Washington in the first round of the 2014 amateur draft. He made his big league debut in 2017 and pitched for the Nationals for six seasons, going 21-33 with a 5.41 ERA in 88 starts and 14 relief appearances.

