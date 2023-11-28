White Sox finalize $1.75 million deal with SS DeJong, designate OF Haseley for assignment

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox have finalized a $1.75 million, one-year contract with shortstop Paul DeJong and designated outfielder Adam Haseley for assignment. The 30-year-old DeJong, who grew up in Antioch and attended Illinois State, played for the St. Louis Cardinals from 2017 until he was traded to Toronto this past Aug. 1. He was released by the Blue Jays on Aug. 21 and signed two days later with San Francisco. An All-Star in 2019 when he batted .233 with 30 homers and 78 RBIs, DeJong hit .226 with 14 homers and 37 RBIs this year.

