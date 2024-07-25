White Sox fall 50 games under .500 and are on pace to match most losses in modern era

By STEPHEN HAWKINS The Associated Press
Chicago White Sox's Luis Robert Jr. runs the bases after hitting a home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, Wednesday, July 24, 2024. (AP Photo/LM Otero)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/LM Otero]

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Chicago White Sox haven’t had a record this bad in more than a half-century. They are now on pace to match the most losses in baseball’s modern era. With their 10-2 loss at Texas, the 27-77 White Sox have dropped 10 in a row and are now 50 games under .500 for the first time since finishing 56-106 in 1970. They are the first team since the expansion Mets in 1962 to lose 77 of their first 104 games. New York that year went on to a record 120 losses. After one-run losses each of the previous two nights against Texas, the White Sox were still close Wednesday until the reigning World Series champions had a six-run eighth inning.

