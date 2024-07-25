White Sox fall 50 games under .500 and are on pace to match most losses in modern era

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Chicago White Sox haven’t had a record this bad in more than a half-century. They are now on pace to match the most losses in baseball’s modern era. With their 10-2 loss at Texas, the 27-77 White Sox have dropped 10 in a row and are now 50 games under .500 for the first time since finishing 56-106 in 1970. They are the first team since the expansion Mets in 1962 to lose 77 of their first 104 games. New York that year went on to a record 120 losses. After one-run losses each of the previous two nights against Texas, the White Sox were still close Wednesday until the reigning World Series champions had a six-run eighth inning.

