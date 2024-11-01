White Sox decline $25 million option on Yoán Moncada, $7.5 million option on Max Stassi

CHICAGO (AP) — The White Sox declined a $25 million option on third baseman Yoán Moncada after he missed almost the entire season because of a left adductor strain. Chicago also declined a $7.5 million option on catcher Max Stassi. The 29-year-old Moncada gets a $5 million buyout, completing a $70 million, five-year contract. He played in just 12 games this year. Moncada was hurt trying to beat out a grounder at Cleveland on April 9 and did not return until Sept. 18.

