White Sox closer Hendriks starts final round of chemotherapy

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago White Sox closer Liam Hendriks says he was beginning his final round of chemotherapy on Monday. Hendriks, battling non-Hodgkin lymphoma, made the announcement in an eight-second video shown prior to Chicago’s home opener against the San Francisco Giants. He wished White Sox fans a happy opening day while announcing he was starting his final round. He said he’ll “see you guys on the South Side soon.” A three-time All-Star, Hendriks announced the diagnosis in January. General manager Rick Hahn said Hendriks and Garrett Crochet (left elbow surgery) are “progressing,” though the White Sox won’t have a timeline on their returns until they begin rehab assignments.

