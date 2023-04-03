White Sox closer Hendriks starts final round of chemotherapy

By The Associated Press
FILE - Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Liam Hendriks reacts after striking out Chicago Cubs' Nico Hoerner to end a baseball game Wednesday, May 4, 2022, in Chicago. The photo was part of a series of images by photographer Charles Rex Arbogast which won the Thomas V. diLustro best portfolio award for 2022 given out by the Associated Press Sports Editors during their annual winter meeting. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Charles Rex Arbogast]

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago White Sox closer Liam Hendriks says he was beginning his final round of chemotherapy on Monday. Hendriks, battling non-Hodgkin lymphoma, made the announcement in an eight-second video shown prior to Chicago’s home opener against the San Francisco Giants. He wished White Sox fans a happy opening day while announcing he was starting his final round. He said he’ll “see you guys on the South Side soon.” A three-time All-Star, Hendriks announced the diagnosis in January. General manager Rick Hahn said Hendriks and Garrett Crochet (left elbow surgery) are “progressing,” though the White Sox won’t have a timeline on their returns until they begin rehab assignments.

