White Sox closer Hendriks completes final round of chemo

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago White Sox closer Liam Hendriks says he has completed his final round of chemotherapy. He has non-Hodgkin lymphoma. He has posted an Instagram video of him ringing the “victory bell” along with a lengthy note thanking his medical team, wife, family, friends and fans. He says the past five months “have been both the quickest and slowest of my life.” Hendriks announced the diagnosis in January. He said in a video shown Monday prior to the White Sox’s home opener against the San Francisco Giants that he was beginning his final round of chemo.

