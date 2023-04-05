White Sox closer Hendriks completes final round of chemo

By The Associated Press
FILE - Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Liam Hendriks reacts after striking out Chicago Cubs' Nico Hoerner to end a baseball game Wednesday, May 4, 2022, in Chicago. The photo was part of a series of images by photographer Charles Rex Arbogast which won the Thomas V. diLustro best portfolio award for 2022 given out by the Associated Press Sports Editors during their annual winter meeting. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Charles Rex Arbogast]

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago White Sox closer Liam Hendriks says he has completed his final round of chemotherapy. He has non-Hodgkin lymphoma. He has posted an Instagram video of him ringing the “victory bell” along with a lengthy note thanking his medical team, wife, family, friends and fans. He says the past five months “have been both the quickest and slowest of my life.” Hendriks announced the diagnosis in January. He said in a video shown Monday prior to the White Sox’s home opener against the San Francisco Giants that he was beginning his final round of chemo.

