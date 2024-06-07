White Sox closely monitoring Crochet’s workload during his strong start to the season

CHICAGO (AP) — Garrett Crochet has been a pleasant surprise for the Chicago White Sox during a brutal start to the season. So pleasant that his increasing workload could become an issue. Before taking the mound against Boston, Crochet had already set career highs with 13 starts and 69 2/3 innings. The 6-foot-6 left-hander, who turns 25 on June 21, also has been the best pitcher for the majors’ worst team. The White Sox had lost 14 in a row going into the matchup with the Red Sox, a single-season franchise record and the majors’ longest streak since the Angels also dropped 14 straight in 2022.

