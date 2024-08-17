White Sox claim Enyel De Los Santos off waivers from Yankees among several roster moves

By JOSHUA KOCH The Associated Press
New York Yankees' Enyel De Los Santos pitches during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Pamela Smith)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Pamela Smith]

HOUSTON (AP) — The Chicago White Sox have claimed right-hander Enyel De Los Santos off waivers from the New York Yankees, one of several roster moves by the majors’ worst team. The White Sox also recalled right-hander Gus Varland from Triple-A Charlotte, placed right-hander Steven Wilson on the 15-day injured list and transferred right-hander Mike Clevinger to the 60-day injured list. Acquired by the Yankees from San Diego on July 30, De Los Santos pitched in five games for New York, allowing 10 runs in 6 1/3 innings. He was designated for assignment on Wednesday.

