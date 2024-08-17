White Sox claim Enyel De Los Santos off waivers from Yankees among several roster moves

HOUSTON (AP) — The Chicago White Sox have claimed right-hander Enyel De Los Santos off waivers from the New York Yankees, one of several roster moves by the majors’ worst team. The White Sox also recalled right-hander Gus Varland from Triple-A Charlotte, placed right-hander Steven Wilson on the 15-day injured list and transferred right-hander Mike Clevinger to the 60-day injured list. Acquired by the Yankees from San Diego on July 30, De Los Santos pitched in five games for New York, allowing 10 runs in 6 1/3 innings. He was designated for assignment on Wednesday.

