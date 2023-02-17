White Sox CF Luis Robert Jr. still looking for healthy year

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — In the aftermath of another year derailed by injuries, Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert Jr. changed his offseason routine. He spent more time on a field for running, hitting and defensive work. It’s all in an effort to smooth his transition into a big season. It’s a different Robert this year in a variety of ways. He is going by Luis Robert Jr. now after a discussion with his father. It’s his first major league camp without José Abreu, who signed with Houston in free agency. He also is preparing to play for Cuba in the World Baseball Classic.

