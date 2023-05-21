White Sox bring up OF Frazier from minors, put RHP Clevinger on IL

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox have promoted Clint Frazier from Triple-A Charlotte and cut fellow outfielder Jake Marisnick. The White Sox also placed right-hander Mike Clevinger on the 15-day injured list with right wrist inflammation. The 28-year-old Frazier hit .375 with seven homers and 13 RBIs in 16 games with Charlotte. He signed a minor league deal with Chicago last month after he was released from his minor league contract with the Texas. The Georgia native started in right field in Chicago’s series finale against Kansas City. The 32-year-old Marisnick was designated for assignment. He went 0 for 2 and scored a run in nine games with the White Sox this year.

