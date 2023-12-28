White Sox and reliever Tim Hill agree to $1.8 million, 1-year contract

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox have agreed to a $1.8 million, one-year contract with left-handed reliever Tim Hill, and designated right-hander Declan Cronin for assignment. The 33-year-old Hill was 1-4 with a 5.48 ERA in 48 appearances for San Diego last year. He missed most of the second half of the season because of a sprained left finger and had surgery on Sept. 20. Hill is 16-14 with a 4.16 ERA over six seasons with Kansas City and the Padres. Cronin spent most of last season with Triple-A Charlotte. He made nine appearances for the White Sox and gave up 11 earned runs in 11 innings. Chicago finished fourth in the AL Central at 61-101.

