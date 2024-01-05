White Sox agree to 1-year contract with veteran catcher Martín Maldonado

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox have brought in some help for their young pitching staff, agreeing to a $4.25 million, one-year contract with veteran catcher Martín Maldonado. The 37-year-old Maldonado will make $4 million this year, and there is a $4 million club option for 2025 that includes a $250,000 buyout. Infielder Zach Remillard was designated for assignment to make room for Maldonado on Chicago’s roster. Remillard made his big league debut last year, batting .252 with a homer and 18 RBIs in 54 games.

