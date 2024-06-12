White Sox activate OF Andrew Benintendi from 10-day injured list

SEATTLE (AP) — The Chicago White Sox have activated outfielder Andrew Benintendi from the 10-day injured list. Benintendi had been sidelined by left Achilles tendinitis. He made two rehab appearances with the organization’s Arizona Complex League affiliate. The 29-year-old Benintendi is off to a rough start this year for last-place Chicago, batting .195 with four homers and 18 RBIs in his first 51 games this season. The White Sox also activated reliever Steven Wilson from the 15-day IL before their game at Seattle. Rookie outfielder Duke Ellis was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte, and left-hander Tim Hill was designated for assignment.

