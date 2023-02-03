White Sox acquire reliever German in trade with Red Sox

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox have acquired reliever Franklin German in a trade with the Boston Red Sox. The White Sox sent minor league right-hander Theo Denlinger to Boston for German, who made his major league debut in September. Right-hander Jason Bilous was designated for assignment to make room for German on Chicago’s 40-man roster. The 25-year-old German played for Double-A Portland and Triple-A Worcester for most of last season, going 5-2 with a 2.72 ERA and seven saves in in 43 relief appearances. The right-hander had no record and an 18.00 ERA in five appearances with the Red Sox.

