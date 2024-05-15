White Sox acquire outfielder Corey Julks from Astros, recall outfielder Dominic Fletcher

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox acquired outfielder Corey Julks from the Houston Astros on Wednesday in a trade for minor-league right-hander Luis Rodriguez, then optioned Julks to Triple-A Charlotte. The 28-year-old Julks appeared in 93 games with Houston last season and batted .245 with six homers and 33 RBIs, but played this season with Triple-A Sugarland where he hit .266 with five homers. He had been designated for assignment last Friday. The White Sox also recalled outfielder Dominic Fletcher from Charlotte and designated outfielder Rafael Ortega before their series finale with Washington.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.