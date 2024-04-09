White Sox 3B Yoán Moncada sustains groin injury against Guardians, latest Chicago hitter to go down

CLEVELAND (AP) — Chicago White Sox third baseman Yoán Moncada had to be helped off the field with a groin injury in the second inning against the Guardians. Moncada was running to first base after hitting a grounder when he pulled up and collapsed short of the bag. Moncada laid in the infield dirt for a few minutes before being helped to his feet and was assisted to the dugout and clubhouse. After the game, White Sox manager Pedro Grifo said Moncada hurt his hip. Earlier, Grifol said Moncada had been dealing with a nagging hip/adductor injury the past few days. The White Sox are already without outfielder Luis Robert Jr. and slugger Eloy Jimenez due to injuries.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.