White Sox 3B Yoán Moncada helped off field with hip injury against Guardians

By TOM WITHERS The Associated Press
Chicago White Sox's Yoán Moncada celebrates as he walks into the dugout after scoring an a single hit by Andrew Vaughn during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Thursday, April 4, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Charlie Riedel]

CLEVELAND (AP) — Chicago White Sox third baseman Yoán Moncada had to be helped off the field with a left hip injury in the second inning against the Guardians. Moncada was running to first base Tuesday after hitting a grounder when he pulled up and collapsed short of the bag. Moncada laid in the infield dirt for a few minutes before being helped to his feet and was assisted to the dugout and clubhouse. The White Sox said Moncada has a strained left adductor. Before the game, White Sox manager Pedro Grifol said Moncada had been dealing with a nagging hip/adductor injury the past few days. He singled in Chicago’s five-run first inning.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.