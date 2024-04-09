White Sox 3B Yoán Moncada helped off field with hip injury against Guardians

CLEVELAND (AP) — Chicago White Sox third baseman Yoán Moncada had to be helped off the field with a left hip injury in the second inning against the Guardians. Moncada was running to first base Tuesday after hitting a grounder when he pulled up and collapsed short of the bag. Moncada laid in the infield dirt for a few minutes before being helped to his feet and was assisted to the dugout and clubhouse. The White Sox said Moncada has a strained left adductor. Before the game, White Sox manager Pedro Grifol said Moncada had been dealing with a nagging hip/adductor injury the past few days. He singled in Chicago’s five-run first inning.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.