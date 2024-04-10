White Sox 3B Yoán Moncada could miss 6 months with severe leg injury sustained running to first base

CLEVELAND (AP) — Chicago White Sox third baseman Yoán Moncada will miss at least three months and maybe up to six with a severe leg injury sustained on Tuesday night. Moncada suffered a strained adductor while running to first base in the second inning of Chicago’s 7-5 win over the Guardians. The 28-year-old Moncada, who had been dealing with a nagging injury in the same area for a few days leading into the game, collapsed as he neared the bag. He’s the third regular to be injured in the early season for Chicago, which is already missing outfielder Luis Robert Jr. and slugger Eloy Jimenez.

