White scores goal, Whitecaps clinch playoff spot, tie with Timbers 1-1

VANCOVER, British Columbia (AP) — Brian White scored a goal in the third minute and Yohei Takaoka had four saves for the Vancouver in a 1-1 tie with the Portland Timbers as the Whitecaps clinched a berth in the 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs. Sebastian Berhalter rolled an entry from the right sideline to White for a one-touch finish from point-blank range that gave Vancouver (13-9-8) a 1-0 lead. Jonathan Rodríguez scored for the Timbers to make it 1-1 in the 43rd minute.

