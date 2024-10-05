White rushes for 158 yards as West Virginia dominates Oklahoma State, 38-14

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Jahiem White ran for 158 yards and a touchdown, and West Virginia rolled past Oklahoma State 38-14. Garrett Greene passed for 159 yards and rushed for 86 and CJ Donaldson Jr. added 77 yards rushing and two scores for the Mountaineers. West Virginia gained 389 of its 558 yards on the ground. Oklahoma State, one of the preseason favorites to contend for the Big 12 title, lost its third straight. Alan Bowman threw two interceptions before he was benched in the third quarter. The Cowboys finished with just 227 total yards, including 36 rushing.

