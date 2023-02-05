White, Johnson propel USC to 80-74 victory over Washington

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tre White totaled 22 points, Kobe Johnson scored 21 and Southern California turned back Washington 80-74. USC’s fourth straight win was the 200th victory for coach Andy Enfield, who is in his 10th season with the Trojans. White made 10 of 16 shots from the floor and added eight rebounds and four assists for the Trojans (17-6, 9-3 Pac-12 Conference). Johnson sank 5 of 7 shots with two 3-points and made all nine of his free throws. He added five assists and four steals. Boogie Ellis contributed 14 points and five assists. Drew Peterson pitched in with 11 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists and two blocks. It was his fourth double-double this season. Keion Brooks Jr. made 11 of 13 foul shots and scored 22 points to lead the Huskies (13-12, 5-9), who have lost three straight.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.