White, Gauld lead Whitecaps over Galaxy 4-2

By The Associated Press
Los Angeles Galaxy's Tyler Boyd, right, shoots past Vancouver Whitecaps' Alessandro Schopf, back left, during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/DARRYL DYCK]

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Brian White scored in the second minute, Ryan Gauld added two first-half goals and the Vancouver Whitecaps breezed to a 4-2 victory over the Los Angeles Galaxy. White took a pass from Ryan Raposo and scored for an eighth time this season to give the Whitecaps (8-7-7) the lead for good. Gauld notched his sixth and seventh goals of the season — scoring unassisted in the 10th minute and via a penalty kick in the 23rd to put Vancouver up 3-0 at halftime.

